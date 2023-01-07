Patiala MC team demolishes, seals illegal buildings

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 6

The Municipal Corporation today demolished a part of an under-construction residential house and sealed four commercial buildings for violating building construction rules.

The MC has been taking action against illegal structures. Officials said a team from the MC building branch sealed four commercial buildings including one on the Jagdish Ashram road, Peeli Sadak, the Anardana chowk and Chhoti Baradari here. They said the owners were violating norms of the Municipal building construction due to which the action of sealing the structures was initiated.

MC officials said a residential building had been constructed on the Sular road in such a way that its balcony was above the road area. “A civic body team went and demolished the excess construction,” an MC official said.

Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said the MC teams were taking swift action against illegal construction work.