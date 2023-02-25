Patiala MC team demolishes, seals illegal structures

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 24

The building branch of Municipal Corporation today acted tough against a few illegal structures violating the building norms in the city. While one building was sealer, two others were demolished by an MC team.

Officials said they acted against three such constructions in the wake of violations. They said they had issued the owners notices for the violations but they had not followed the guidelines despite the same.

Municipal Town Planner Naresh Kumar said, “A portion of an under-construction building near the Tripuri police station was demolished, while another building was sealed. An illegal shed and a room adjacent to the dhobi ghat were also demolished.”