Patiala MC team demolishes, seals illegal structures

Patiala, February 24
The building branch of Municipal Corporation today acted tough against a few illegal structures violating the building norms in the city. While one building was sealer, two others were demolished by an MC team.
Officials said they acted against three such constructions in the wake of violations. They said they had issued the owners notices for the violations but they had not followed the guidelines despite the same.
Municipal Town Planner Naresh Kumar said, “A portion of an under-construction building near the Tripuri police station was demolished, while another building was sealed. An illegal shed and a room adjacent to the dhobi ghat were also demolished.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi, German Chancellor Scholz hold wide-ranging talks
Modi receives Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the Ge...
Looking forward to aligning with like-minded parties to defeat BJP in 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge
Was addressing the Congress's 85th plenary session
Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief Dulat
Dulat, however, says he does not foresee another outbreak of...
National Education Policy has reoriented India's education system according to future demands: PM Modi
Addressing a post-budget webinar, the prime minister says th...
India ranks 42 in 55 countries on International IP Index
According to the report, India has maintained continued stro...