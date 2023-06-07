Patiala MC to hold fire safety check at biz properties

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 6

The fire wing of the Patiala Municipal Corporation will resume daily checking and issuing notices to commercial building owners who have failed to install fire safety equipment.

MC Joint Commissioner Jiwan Jot Kaur held a meeting and directed fire officials to carry out daily checks. A majority of commercial buildings in the city have failed to get the necessary installations for fire safety.

The Joint Commissioner said, “I have issued a letter to fire officials and directed them to resume the checking process. I will seek report of activities carried out by the wing on a daily basis.”

She said the fire wing would begin checking the premises of clubs and bars functional in the city followed by hotels and hospitals.

A fire sub-officer said the wing officials would seek requisite certifications and act strictly against those who had failed to install fire safety equipment.

“Those who have failed to get the installations will be issued notice,” the fire offier pointed out.