Patiala MC to rejuvenate Rajindra Lake

The government had spent Rs 5.04 crore from the public fund on beautification of the lake in 2020. - File Photo



Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, December 27

More than a year after the Public Works Department (PWD) worked on the beautification of the iconic Rajindra Lake, the Municipal Corporation will now carry out another project for its rejuvenation.

Project plan ready

We have prepared and submitted a project plan for the rejuvenation work. It is awaiting the approval of the State Level Technical Committee comprising senior engineers and officials of the Department of Local Government. Aaditya Uppal, MC Commissioner

The government had spent Rs 5.04 crore from the public fund on the work, but the lake has been lying in a state of neglect since last year. The MC is now awaiting approval for its rejuvenation from the State Level Technical Committee (SLTC).

Officials said there is only one exit point for the water and the MC aims to make an additional discharge point there. “We want to create an additional point. We will carry out cleaning of the lake bed, repair its fountains, install aeration pumps for better functioning, repair its stone pitching, will beautify the green belt and install spot lights on the inside among other works,” an official said.

Officials said they have prepared a project plan for its rejuvenation and have submitted it to the Department of Local Government. MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said, “We have prepared and submitted a project plan for the rejuvenation of the lake. It is awaiting the approval of the SLTC comprising senior engineers and officials of the Local Government Department.”

Similar project in 2020

The Rajindra Tank lake rejuvenation project was started in 2020 and was carried out during the tenure of the previous Congress-led government. Captain Amarinder Singh government spent Rs 5.04 crore on it.

The project involved the strengthening of its boundary wall, a new walkway, cleaning of its water bed, plantation, installation of water fountains and others.

The works were carried out by the PWD, Department of Water Resources and Department of Horticulture. The lake was handed over to the MC in October 2021. A year later, the lake remains neglected and fails to attract tourists.

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

40,000 winged guests at Harike
Punjab

40,000 winged guests at Harike in Tarn Taran district

Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy
Entertainment

'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy

Tourism industry in Himachal pins hopes on snowfall on weekend
Himachal

Tourism industry in Himachal pins hopes on snowfall on weekend

Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

