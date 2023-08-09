Patiala MC to soon issue new map of wards

Patiala, August 8
The new map of 60 wards of the city is expected to be released soon for the coming MC elections after a team from the Local Government Department paid a visit to the city to finalise the delimitation work on Monday.
Officials in the MC said the team had paid a visit for the final works. “The work is at the last leg. We expect to be able to release the final map in a matter of days. The map will be issued to the public,” they said.
Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said a team from the Local Government Department had paid a visit to the corporation on Monday. “Meetings were held with the representatives of the building branch that is leading the work. We expect to release the new map soon.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful
Home Minister rules out change of guard in Manipur, question...
Harmanpreet’s double knocks Pakistan out of Asian Champions Trophy hockey, India emerge 4-0 winners
India will play Japan in semifinal on Friday, while Malaysia...
Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped
Police said AAP delegation was stopped and sent back in view...
You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre
The debate had been initiated by Congress leader Gaurav Gogo...
A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens
The action brings misogyny in politics back to focus