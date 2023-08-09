Patiala MC to soon issue new map of wards

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 8

The new map of 60 wards of the city is expected to be released soon for the coming MC elections after a team from the Local Government Department paid a visit to the city to finalise the delimitation work on Monday.

Officials in the MC said the team had paid a visit for the final works. “The work is at the last leg. We expect to be able to release the final map in a matter of days. The map will be issued to the public,” they said.

Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said a team from the Local Government Department had paid a visit to the corporation on Monday. “Meetings were held with the representatives of the building branch that is leading the work. We expect to release the new map soon.”