Patiala MC workers rally behind protesting PCS officers

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 10

Work at the Municipal Corporation today remained affected after the PCS Officers’ Association yesterday went on mass leave over alleged high-handedness of vigilance officials.

The MC employees today held a two-hour protest in support of the demands of the PCS officers. The protesters said they would continue the agitation till the demands of the PCS officers were fulfilled.

Among the protesters were members of the Municipal Workers’ Union, Karamchari Dal, sweepers’ union and sewerage employees’ union.

Residents who reached the MC office said they faced difficulty as their grievances remained unaddressed.

“The officers are already missing. Officials from the corporation also joined them in the protest today. There was a total chaos at the office in the afternoon hours as the workers were not at seats,” a resident said.