Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 8

In a first, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has started producing 60-mm interlocking tiles from the construction and demolition (C&D) waste collected from different sites across the city.

The MC has established a waste management plant for the purpose at Focal Point.

An MC official said, “The project is aimed at clearing the city roads of demolition waste and debris. The civic body had earlier purchased a crushing machine to manage and reuse the construction and demolition waste. We will turn the collected waste into powder and reuse it for carpeting roads, building tiles and other works.”

Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said the crusher machine has been purchased at a cost of Rs 16.45 lakh. “We have already deployed teams to collect construction waste lying across the city. We have also directed people to throw the construction waste directly at the Focal Point material recovery facility centre. Per day, the machine will be able to produce 1,000 interlocking tiles by using the construction waste along with the new construction material. We will also make manhole covers from the collected waste,” he said.

MC Superintending Engineer Rajinder Chopra said, “The plant has been established and has been rendered functioning. It will not only help clear the construction waste strewn across the city on the roadsides, but will also help produce interlocking tiles and other useful items.”