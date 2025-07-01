Patiala medical college strike ends, OPD services resume

The out-patient department (OPD) and elective services resumed at Government Rajindra Hospital and Government Medical College, Patiala, — along with other state-run medical colleges — as the Forum of Resident Doctors (FORD) and MBBS interns officially called off their strike on Monday evening and resumed duties on Tuesday.

The decision came after a marathon meeting between the doctors’ delegation, Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

Top bureaucrats, including Additional Chief Secretary Finance Alok Shekhar, Principal Secretary Health Kumar Rahul, Secretary Expenditure VN Zade and Director, Medical Education and Research Dr Avnish Kumar also attended the meeting with the delegation of FORD and interns.

Taking to social media platform X, the Health Minister announced an amicable resolution to resolve the issue.

The monthly stipend for MBBS interns has been increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 22,000. Junior Residents will now receive salaries ranging from Rs 76,000 in first year to Rs 78,000 in the third year, while Senior Residents will get revised pay — Rs 92,000 in their first year and Rs 94,000 in the third year.

The government has also agreed to constitute a committee to review the contentious Rs 20-lakh bond policy and the recent hikes in medical education fees — both major points of contention during the strike.

"With our concerns heard and addressed, we have resumed all OPD and hospital services in the medical colleges across the state from July 1," said Dr Ramandeep Singh, President of the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA), Patiala.

The association thanked the government for constructive dialogue and termed the resolution “a shared commitment toward strengthening healthcare and medical education in Punjab.”

The 50-day long doctors' strike — marked by gate rallies, suspension of elective surgeries and outpatient services — had severely impacted healthcare delivery in government hospitals, particularly affecting patients in rural and economically weaker regions.

On Monday, tensions flared at Rajindra Hospital when aggrieved patients confronted protesting doctors, pleading for resumption of services.

"I came from Sangrur to get my medical reports reviewed. After reaching here, I was told the doctors were on strike," said a visibly upset patient.

Kanta Rani, a 60-year-old woman from Bikhi village in Mansa district, expressed her helplessness. “I came to collect medicine for an elderly family member. I don’t have the strength or money to make repeated visits. We are poor, but our needs are urgent,” she said.

The doctors’ delegation at the high-level meeting included Dr Ramandeep Singh (President, RDA Patiala), Dr Akshay Seth (Chief Patron), Dr Gurbhagat Singh (General Secretary), Dr Milan (Advisor), Dr Mehtab Singh Bal (Press Secretary), and executive members Dr Gurjeet Singh and Dr Darshdeep Singh.