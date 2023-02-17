Patiala: Mental health workshop

Tribune News Service

Patiala: A workshop on ‘Understanding and Managing Mental Health’ was organised by Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law on Thursday. Dr Amandeep Singh, Community Psychologist, asserted that stigma, discrimination and human rights violation against people with mental health conditions were widespread. The workshop aimed at extending support to staff members dealing with anxiety disorders, depression and suicidal thoughts. TNS

Annual sports event at school

Patiala: The Mukat Trust International School, Rajpura, held its annual sports event on Thursday. The event was organised to encourage students to showcase their talents and to inculcate positive competitive spirit among them. Events including races, fun games, exercises, yoga and aerobics were organised. TNS

Farewell for Class XII students

Patiala: Students of Police DAV Public School organised a farewell event, Fantast Fiesta, for the outgoing Class XII students. It was hosted by Class XI students, where a floral welcome was given to the senior students, followed by a ramp walk, games and dance performances. Class XII students recited self-composed poems dedicated to the moments they spent at the school and those expressing their love and gratitude for the teachers. Balkaran Singh was crowned Mr Police DAV and Nancy Miss Police DAV by school principal Mohit Chug.