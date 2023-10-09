Patiala: Mobile phones found on jail premises, five cases registered

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 8

The police have registered five cases after the recovery of mobile phones from jail premises at the new jail, Nabha, and the Central Jail here.

The officials recovered a mobile phone from an inmate, Amandeep Singh of Mansa. The Sadar Nabha police have registered a case against the inmate under Section 52A of the Prison Act.

Officials at the Central Jail here recovered numerous mobile phones from the premises during separate checking drives. They said they recovered a mobile phone and a mobile battery from the bathroom on the premises. They also recovered a mobile phone from Rinku, a resident of Baldev Nagar, Ambala. The same day, they recovered another mobile phone that was hidden in the ground.

On September 29, during a check, the jail officials recovered a mobile phone along with a battery and SIM card from the possession of inmate Lovepreet Singh. The same day, they recovered a mobile phone along with a data cable from the premises that had been thrown by someone from outside.

The officials also recovered a mobile phone from the possession of inmate Jasveer Singh during a checking drive. The Tripuri police have registered four cases in relation to the matter.

#Mansa