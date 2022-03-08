Patiala: Monthly garden theatre movement completes 235th performance

Tribune News Service

Patiala: The National Theatre Arts Society in collaboration with philanthropist Dr SP Singh Oberoi (Dubai), managing trustee, Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust, organised the 235th monthly episode of garden theatre movement here on Monday. NTAS director Pran Sabharwal said the second phase of patriotic theatre campaign, dedicated to the 400th Parkash Purb of Guru Teg Bahadur, began on Monday. Lakhi Shah Vanjara and Pandhi Nankanvi plays were presented today. The society honoured guests and gave away cash awards to artists. —