Patiala: Mother held for toddler’s murder

An 18-month-old girl child was allegedly killed by her mother with a sharp weapon in Kherki village of Patiala district.

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The incident took place four days ago. Initially, it was believed that the child accidentally fell on a knife and died on the spot.

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Later, the child’s father Harpreet Singh approached the Pasiana police station and lodged a complaint alleging that his wife had murdered their daughter.

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Following the complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Station House officer (SHO) Gurpreet Singh told the local media that preliminary investigation suggested that accused Luvpreet Kaur was suffering from depression.

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She was arrested and sent to judicial custody after one-day police remand. The police have recovered the knife used to kill the child.