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Home / Patiala / Patiala Municipal Corporation cracks down on illegal fish vendors, issues challans to 16

Patiala Municipal Corporation cracks down on illegal fish vendors, issues challans to 16

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:03 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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An official challans a fish vendor in Patiala on Tuesday. Tribune Photo
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The Patiala Municipal Corporation has launched a crackdown on fish vendors operating illegally on roadsides and in public spaces by issuing challans to 16 vendors during a joint enforcement drive with the Fisheries Department.

The drive was conducted following prohibitory orders issued by the District Magistrate recently.

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The enforcement teams carried out surprise inspections in several residential and commercial areas, including near the Central Library and Mathura Colony. Sixteen vendors operating roadside carts and stalls were challaned on the spot and warned of strict legal action in case of repeated violations.

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Chief Sanitation Officer Navdeep Sharma and Fisheries Department Assistant Director Gurjit Singh said the Punjab Mandi Board had constructed dedicated shops for fish traders at the Sanaur Road Fish Market.

However, unauthorised fish carts operating on roadsides across the city had affected the business of traders allotted shops at the designated market, the officials added.

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The officials said the Sanaur Road market has adequate infrastructure and facilities for fish vendors.

They added that the Market Committee had also approved more than 20 authorised carts and stalls within the designated market complex to accommodate small vendors who could not afford permanent shops.

Mayor Kundan Gogia said the sale of fish along major roads, in residential areas and near sensitive locations such as schools and libraries would not be allowed by the civic authorities.

He warned that the drive against unauthorised traders and vendors would continue across the city in the coming days.

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