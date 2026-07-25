Patiala Municipal Corporation resolves civic issues on the spot at special grievance camp

In a bid to improve the delivery of civic services, the Patiala Municipal Corporation (MC) organised a special facilitation camp for its building, water supply and sewerage branches at the MC office on Friday. A large number of residents from different parts of the city attended the camp to raise civic grievances.

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Senior municipal officials heard complaints related to building plan approvals, No Objection Certificates (NOCs), water supply, sewer blockages and other civic issues. Several cases were resolved on the spot, while officials were directed to take immediate action on the remaining complaints.

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Mayor Kundan Gogia said the camps were aimed at providing transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly services while reducing the need for repeated visits to the MC office. He said residents often face inconvenience, spend considerable time and incur additional expenses in getting routine civic works completed. The initiative, he added, was designed to simplify the process by offering multiple services under one roof.

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MC Commissioner Pooja Syal Grewal said pending building plan approvals, NOCs and other administrative matters were reviewed and resolved during the camp. She added that complaints related to drinking water supply, sewerage and wastewater drainage were accorded priority.

The Mayor and the Commissioner directed officials to ensure that residents were not asked to make unnecessary visits to the MC office and that all complaints were disposed of within the stipulated timeframe. They warned that negligence or undue delay in delivering public services would not be tolerated.

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Gogia said the Municipal Corporation would continue organising such facilitation camps in the future and urged residents to approach the civic body directly with their grievances.