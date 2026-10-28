Patiala Municipal Corporation seeks Punjab Government approval to regularise 438 sanitation workers

The Municipal Corporation, Patiala, has written to the Local Government Department, seeking approval to regularise the services of 438 sanitation workers, including 339 sweepers and 99 sewermen, currently working on a contractual basis.

The MC General House had passed a resolution in this regard on October 15. Following the resolution, the corporation has formally approached the state government for approval to implement the decision.

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It may be mentioned that 359 sweepers were earlier working on a contractual basis. Of these, six had died, seven resigned, three had been terminated from service, while four had not been reporting for duty for a prolonged period. Consequently, the general house approved the regularisation of 339 sweepers.

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Similarly, against 195 sanctioned posts of sewermen, 36 are occupied by regular employees, 102 by contractual workers and 43 by outsourced employees. Three contractual sewermen have not been reporting for duty for a long time. Accordingly, the proposal for regularisation covers 99 sewermen.

Mayor Kundan Gogia said regularising the services of these workers would involve an additional annual expenditure of approximately Rs 50 lakh. However, he added that the corporation had made sufficient financial arrangements to meet the additional expenditure.

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He said several other municipal bodies in Punjab had also passed similar resolutions following the state government’s decision to regularise contractual sanitation workers.

The mayor added that the corporation had constituted a committee to examine a proposal to engage at least 92 outsourced sanitation workers directly on a contractual basis. The matter would be placed before the general house after the committee submits its report.

Meanwhile, Municipal Employees’ Action Committee activists Sunil Bidwan and Ramesh Gaichand have warned the state government that sanitation workers would launch an indefinite strike from November 11, if the services of contractual staff were not regularised by then.