Patiala Municipal Corporation to levy garbage collection charges

Patiala, April 27

The Municipal Corporation has decided to charge garbage collection fee, along with water and sewerage bill, from over 1.41 lakh consumers in the city.

Officials said, “This is a bid to ensure proper and timely collection of garbage and charges in a uniform way.”

Commissioner Keshav Hingonia said the MC was making provisions in its software where the additional charges of garbage collection will be added to previously collected charges of water supply and sewerage connection. He said the process would be initiated from a select number of wards and gradually implemented across the city.

As per the NGT orders, municipal corporations and councils are supposed to ensure 100 per cent segregation and lifting of garbage from all units under their ambit. The same is done at pre-decided rates. Officials said the MC was facing problems in collection of waste and requisite charges.

“Now we will include the monthly garbage collection charges from respective units on specific number of wards with the bills of water and sewerage collection. This will help ensure uniformity for all residents and ensure proper order”, Commissioner Keshav Hingonia said.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation after a meeting with cleanliness workers has decided to provide a number of facilities for sanitation workers. Officials said the corporation would release pending payments of PF and CPF of the workers immediately after their retirement, besides providing seasonal uniforms, choice of posting and drinking water for them. The MC will also recruit cleanliness workers, honour good employees and provide health care facilities to all workers.