Patiala: National Lok Adalat on May 14

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 5

A National Lok Adalat pertaining to all types of pre-litigative cases and cases pending in various courts and permanent lok adalats, except non-compoundable criminal cases, will be held in Patiala on May 14. Officials at the district courts said benches of judicial courts would be constituted for this purpose at Patiala, Rajpura, Samana and Nabha.

“The primary objective of the lok adalat is to settle disputes amicably through compromise, so as to save time and money of the parties and to reduce personal enmity between them”, they said and pointed out that a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Tarsem Mangla, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Patiala, consisting of all judicial officers of Patiala sessions division to take-up maximum number of cases for disposal.