Patiala: Now, deposit licensed weapons by April 15

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 7

The district administration has again extended the deadline for depositing firearms till April 15. Earlier, persons with licensed firearms were asked to deposit their weapons with the authorities by April 7.

“The arms licence holders can now deposit their arms by April 5,” said Additional District Magistrate Kanchan in her orders.

Earlier, the time given for depositing weapons was very short, therefore a need was felt to extend the deadline, said officials.

The local residents have been appealed by the administration to reach the nearest police station or identified private weapon dealers where such licensed weapons can be deposited in view of the imposition of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha poll slated to be held on June 1 in Punjab.

The police officials have been asking people to deposit their arms with the police at the earliest. They warned licence holders that the district administration would take punitive measures against those who fail to deposit their firearms.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.