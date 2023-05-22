 Patiala: Now, police to probe April 10 auto mishap : The Tribune India

Patiala: Now, police to probe April 10 auto mishap

Accident claimed life of Class VI student

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 21

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney has written to the district police to investigate the death of a Class VI student in a road accident that took place on April 10. The administration has also directed schools in the city to make provisions for their own buses to ferry children.

Implement safe vahan scheme

Meanwhile, outdated diesel-run autos continue to ferry children to schools with impunity in the city.

More than a month after Daksh Sharma, 11, died after falling from an auto-rickshaw while commuting to his school, the district administration has not come to a conclusion as to who was responsible for the incident.

The DC had formed a probe committee — comprising the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, the regional transport officer, SP (Headquarters), district child protection officer and district education officer. Nearly a month after the DC formed the committee, it submitted its report, questioning the role of auto and bus drivers.

The DC said she has now directed the police led by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to look into the aspect of negligence in driving and overloading on the part of the auto driver. "The role of the bus driver, who usually ferried the boy to school, is also under scrutiny. One of the tyres of the bus got punctured on the day the incident occurred," she said, adding that the police will investigate the matter.

"We are putting the onus on the schools. We will now issue directions to the schools to check the overloading of autos ferrying children. They will also be required to make provisions for their own vehicles as per the Safe School Vahan Scheme," she said.

Her office has also directed the Punjab Pollution Control Board and Regional Transport Authority to check the use of vans and autos running in the city.

A parent of a school-going child quipped, "The administration should strictly implement the Safe School Vahan Scheme. Outdated and overloaded diesel-run auto-rickshaws continue to ferry students to schools with impunity."

