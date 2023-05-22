Patiala: Now, police to probe April 10 auto mishap

Patiala, May 21
Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney has written to the district police to investigate the death of a Class VI student in a road accident that took place on April 10. The administration has also directed schools in the city to make provisions for their own buses to ferry children.
Implement safe vahan scheme
The district administration should strictly implement the Safe School Vahan Scheme. Overloaded and outdated auto-rickshaws continue to ferry students to schools with impunity. A parent
Meanwhile, outdated diesel-run autos continue to ferry children to schools with impunity in the city.
More than a month after Daksh Sharma, 11, died after falling from an auto-rickshaw while commuting to his school, the district administration has not come to a conclusion as to who was responsible for the incident.
The DC had formed a probe committee — comprising the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, the regional transport officer, SP (Headquarters), district child protection officer and district education officer. Nearly a month after the DC formed the committee, it submitted its report, questioning the role of auto and bus drivers.
The DC said she has now directed the police led by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to look into the aspect of negligence in driving and overloading on the part of the auto driver. "The role of the bus driver, who usually ferried the boy to school, is also under scrutiny. One of the tyres of the bus got punctured on the day the incident occurred," she said, adding that the police will investigate the matter.
"We are putting the onus on the schools. We will now issue directions to the schools to check the overloading of autos ferrying children. They will also be required to make provisions for their own vehicles as per the Safe School Vahan Scheme," she said.
Her office has also directed the Punjab Pollution Control Board and Regional Transport Authority to check the use of vans and autos running in the city.
A parent of a school-going child quipped, "The administration should strictly implement the Safe School Vahan Scheme. Outdated and overloaded diesel-run auto-rickshaws continue to ferry students to schools with impunity."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN will remain a 'talk shop' without reforms, cautions PM Modi at Hiroshima G7 session
Asks members to raise their voice together against unilatera...
SBI: No slip or ID proof to exchange Rs 2K notes
Other banks may follow suit