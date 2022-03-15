Patiala: Officers told to be punctual

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 14

Divisional Commissioner Patiala range today issued directions to the Deputy Commissioners to ensure punctuality of officers and staff in offices and listen to people’s grievances. The directions came two days before the swearing in ceremony of Bhagwant Mann Cabinet.

Releasing the orders to DCs of Patiala, Sangrur, Ludhiana, Malerkotla, Barnala and Fatehgarh Sahib today, he said while the officers themselves should be present during office hours, the attendance of all staff should also be checked from time to time.

He said all employees should make sure that they were present in their offices during working hours from 9 am to 5 pm and added that administrative action would be initiated against the violators.

Give proper hearing to people's grievances and resolve them in a time-bound manner, he said.