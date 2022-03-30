Patiala: Online faculty programme

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 29

Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University, Patiala, organised a five-day online national faculty development programme (FDP).

The theme of the program was “Enabling professional development of faculty on IR 4.0 technology”.

Vice-Chancellor Karamjeet Singh said the online FDP was organised to teach faculty about the effective use of technology in the teaching-learning process.

“This programme will help teachers to know about the technological advancements that are an integral part of teaching these days,” he said.

The former director of AICTE, Manpreet Singh Manna, was the chief guest of the programme. Senior programme manager at Tech Saksham, Sandeep Kaur, was also present on the occasion.

He elaborated upon the importance of artificial intelligence and MOOCs in teaching. Sandeep said through FDP programmes, teachers were being made aware of the latest technology.

Amitoj Singh, Associate Professor, Punjab State Open University, said teachers from Punjab, other states and foreign universities also participated in the programme.