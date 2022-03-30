Patiala: Online faculty programme

Patiala, March 29
Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University, Patiala, organised a five-day online national faculty development programme (FDP).
The theme of the program was “Enabling professional development of faculty on IR 4.0 technology”.
Vice-Chancellor Karamjeet Singh said the online FDP was organised to teach faculty about the effective use of technology in the teaching-learning process.
“This programme will help teachers to know about the technological advancements that are an integral part of teaching these days,” he said.
The former director of AICTE, Manpreet Singh Manna, was the chief guest of the programme. Senior programme manager at Tech Saksham, Sandeep Kaur, was also present on the occasion.
He elaborated upon the importance of artificial intelligence and MOOCs in teaching. Sandeep said through FDP programmes, teachers were being made aware of the latest technology.
Amitoj Singh, Associate Professor, Punjab State Open University, said teachers from Punjab, other states and foreign universities also participated in the programme.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna
Sources said NIA team was conducting raid at the old house o...
Union home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh; to be effective from April 1
The rules may be called the Union Territory of Chandigarh Em...
Question mark over stability of international order; BIMSTEC cooperation need of the hour: PM
India to provide USD 1 million in aid to augment operational...
Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter
Police said Rayees Ahmad Bhat had been a journalist previous...