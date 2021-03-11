Patiala: Peon suspended for 'misbehaving' with varsity girl student

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 3

Punjabi University, Patiala, has suspended an employee for allegedly misbehaving with a girl student. The employee, Rajinder Singh Raju, is working as a peon at the university’s inquiry office. Officials said they received a complaint from the girl student, after which the university Vice-Chancellor ordered the employee’s suspension as a preliminary measure. Raju said the orders were issued without seeking any clarification from him. Raju had remained president of B and C category non-teaching employees on the campus.

The suspension orders read, “An inquiry has been initiated against Rajinder Singh Raju, peon, inquiry office, in a complaint of misbehaviour submitted by a girl student. In view of the serious allegations, the employee is being suspended with immediate effect.”

The university has shifted him to a college in Sardulgarh. University authorities said looking at the seriousness of the issue they had also provided security cover to the girl student.

Vice Chancellor Prof Arvind said, “A number of other allegations were levied against the employee in the past as well.”

Asked whether a complaint had been submitted to the Police Department, the Vice-Chancellor said, “Ideally, the student can go to the Police Department on her own. In case we find it needful on the basis of the initial inquiry, the university can also approach the police.”

Raju said he was being targeted by university authorities as he had filed a complaint against the university security officer to the CM office, a few days ago. “I submitted a complaint on May 22. Days after, they issued suspension orders without seeking any justification from me. I should have been informed if any complaint was received against me. The university should seek clarification before issuing such orders. I have been suspended in an arbitrary manner,” he said.