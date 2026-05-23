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Home / Patiala / Patiala: Pipeline work to disrupt traffic on Thapar-Jail Road till May 30

Patiala: Pipeline work to disrupt traffic on Thapar-Jail Road till May 30

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 03:17 AM May 23, 2026 IST
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The movement of traffic on the Nature Park–Thapar University–Jail Road stretch is likely to remain affected from May 23 to 30 due to the pipeline-laying work under the canal water supply project in Patiala city.

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According to the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Department, a 1,200-mm water supply pipeline will be laid on the stretch as part of the canal-based surface water supply scheme being executed under the AMRUT programme.

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Executive Engineer Vikas Dhawan said the project was aimed at strengthening the drinking water infrastructure in the city.

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The scheme includes construction of a 115 MLD treatment plant, underground and overhead water reservoirs, laying of main and branch pipelines, household water connections, installation of water meters and allied operation and maintenance works.

He said the area near Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology and Bhadson Road remained heavily congested, and excavation work for the pipeline could temporarily disrupt traffic movement.

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Dhawan has sought assistance from the police for smooth traffic regulation during the execution of the work.

Motorists and residents have been advised to cooperate with the administration and use other routes wherever necessary during the ongoing works.

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