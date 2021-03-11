Patiala players win medals

Patiala, May 12

Patiala-based shooter Asees Chhina brought laurels to the city after she won an individual gold medal and a mixed team silver medal in the skeet shooting event at the Khelo India University Games held at Bengaluru last week.

She won the mixed team silver along with Sukhbir Harika. Earlier in April 2022, Asees had also clinched an individual bronze medal and two team bronze medals at the All India Inter University Championship in Faridabad.

Apart from this, she won a mixed team bronze medal and a bronze in the trap women’s team category. Asees won a senior women’s skeet team gold medal at the 64th National Shotgun Shooting Championship in November 2021.

“I have been working hard on my technique, but due to exams I have not been able to devote much time to regular practice. However, I am happy with the result and it will help me improve my game further”, she said.

Meanwhile, Prabhjot Kaur of Punjabi University won two gold medals in the archery event at the Khelo India University Games.