Patiala police arrest 2 candidates, including topper, in naib tehsildar examination scam

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, November 19

Patiala Police today arrested two candidates — including the topper — in the naib tehsildar examination scam. Confirming the development, Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said that Balraj Singh, who has secured second rank and Varinderpal Chaudhary, who was 21st in the exam, have been arrested from Passiana for cheating in the naib tehsildar examination held in May this year.

Notably, Patiala Police had already arrested five people for helping the candidates cheat the process during the examination by leaking the questions and then dictating the answers using GSM devices. Ongoing investigation by police into the matter revealed that around a dozen candidates had resorted to cheating in the exam with the help of the accused facilitators.

Meanwhile, police sources informed that mobile jammers or signal jammers were not installed at the examination centres, which had probably led to the cheating scam in the naib tehsildar examination.