DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Patiala / Patiala police arrest another accused in Chitkara University unrest; 3 held so far

Patiala police arrest another accused in Chitkara University unrest; 3 held so far

Accused identified as Parth Mehta, of Fatehabad; Parth emerges as key name in probe into alleged circulation of fake, misleading social-media messages to instigate students

article_Author
Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 04:21 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Further investigation is in progress to identify more persons involved in spreading misinformation.
Advertisement

Moving ahead with their probe into the recent incidents at Chitkara University and in continuation into their investigation in connection with the incident of student unrest at Chitkara University, Rajpura, during the intervening night of 25–26 September, Patiala police on Saturday arrested another accused from Fatehabad, Haryana, for his involvement in provoking and instigating students through social media.

Patiala police spokesperson said the latest arrested accused has been identified as Parth Mehta, resident of Fatehabad.

Advertisement

Following the incident, an FIR was registered at Police Station Banur and a wide-scale investigation was launched. During the course of the investigation, two accused, namely Himanshu of Nangal and Aryan of Ambala, were arrested earlier in the case.

Advertisement

During the continued investigation, the name of Parth Mehta of Fatehabad, also emerged for his alleged role in circulating fake and misleading messages through various social-media platforms to instigate students, as well as in activities involving damage to public property and obstruction of public servants in the discharge of their official duties.

“With the arrest of Parth, a total of three accused have now been arrested so far in the case”, said Harmandeep Singh Hans, SSP Patiala.

Advertisement

He has been booked in the same FIR under the relevant provisions of law. Further investigation is in progress to identify more persons involved in spreading misinformation, instigating students, damaging public property and obstructing public servants in the discharge of their official duties. Further arrests are expected as the investigation progresses.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts