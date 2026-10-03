Patiala police arrest another accused in Chitkara University unrest; 3 held so far

Moving ahead with their probe into the recent incidents at Chitkara University and in continuation into their investigation in connection with the incident of student unrest at Chitkara University, Rajpura, during the intervening night of 25–26 September, Patiala police on Saturday arrested another accused from Fatehabad, Haryana, for his involvement in provoking and instigating students through social media.

Patiala police spokesperson said the latest arrested accused has been identified as Parth Mehta, resident of Fatehabad.

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Following the incident, an FIR was registered at Police Station Banur and a wide-scale investigation was launched. During the course of the investigation, two accused, namely Himanshu of Nangal and Aryan of Ambala, were arrested earlier in the case.

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During the continued investigation, the name of Parth Mehta of Fatehabad, also emerged for his alleged role in circulating fake and misleading messages through various social-media platforms to instigate students, as well as in activities involving damage to public property and obstruction of public servants in the discharge of their official duties.

“With the arrest of Parth, a total of three accused have now been arrested so far in the case”, said Harmandeep Singh Hans, SSP Patiala.

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He has been booked in the same FIR under the relevant provisions of law. Further investigation is in progress to identify more persons involved in spreading misinformation, instigating students, damaging public property and obstructing public servants in the discharge of their official duties. Further arrests are expected as the investigation progresses.