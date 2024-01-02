Patiala police nab 2 gangsters, recover two weapons

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 1

The police claimed to have arrested two people who are allegedly associated with the Jagga Dhurkot gang—considered close to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi—and recovered two pistols from their possession. The police said that one of the arrested was linked to the attempted murder of a Kabaddi player in Moga.

Varun Sharma, SSP, Patiala, stated that a team led by City SP Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam, comprising CIA incharge Shaminder Singh, SHO civil lines Harjinder Dhillon and Model Town Police Post Incharge Ranjit Singh, arrested the two suspects and recovered weapons from them.

The suspects have been identified as Sandeep Singh of village Seona and Beant Singh of village Ransih Khurd. The SSP said, “Sandeep Singh was the main suspect in the attempt to murder case of Kabaddi player Harwinder Singh in Moga”.

The police said they will interrogate the suspects to ascertain their involvement in other cases.

#Lawrence Bishnoi #Punjab gangsters