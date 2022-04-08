Patiala: Police solve murder case of 18-yr-old in 12 hours, nail 2

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 7

The police have solved the murder of 18-year-old resident of Dashmesh Nagar Pritpal Singh within 12 hours of the incident. The police said the youth did not have animosity and they got into an altercation over use of foul words. The police had registered a case against the accused under Section 302 of the IPC on the complaint of the victim’s father Karamjit Singh.

SSP Patiala Nanak Singh during a press conference said the police had recovered the knife and motorcycle used in the murder and had also arrested the accused, Sonu and Shubham Kumar, both residents of 66 Kv Grid Colony in the city. Pritpal was attacked with a knife and killed on the spot, near Kali Devi Temple, on Wednesday morning.

Nanak Singh said victim Pritpal Singh (18) worked at a pizza cart. He said as per preliminary investigation, the police have not come across any previous animosity among the youth. He said, “Pritpal and the two accused boys (aged 18 to 20 years) were visiting the Kali Devi Temple where they got into an altercation over use of foul words. During the altercation, Sonu and Shubham allegedly attacked Pritpal with a knife in his chest. Pritpal was killed on the spot,” he said.

SSP Nanak Singhs said the police would also solve the murder case of a man killed near Punjabi University, Patiala. He said the man was not killed as a result of an animosity but was injured and killed as he was attempting to end a fight between two groups.

Sidhu meets family of deceased kabaddi player

Meanwhile, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu today met the family of deceased kabaddi player Dharminder Singh. He said the police should swiftly arrest the accused in the case.