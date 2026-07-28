Patiala polytechnic gets Grade ‘A’ accreditation for Diploma in Pharmacy

Government Polytechnic College, Patiala, has secured Grade A accreditation from the Quality Council of India (QCI) through the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET) for its Diploma in Pharmacy programme for the current academic session.

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College Principal Jagdev Singh Kaleka said the accreditation was awarded after the institute successfully underwent a rigorous three-stage evaluation process comprising a desktop assessment, an on-site assessment and a comprehensive institutional review.

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He said the assessment was conducted under the aegis of the Department of Technical Education and Industrial Training, Punjab, and reflected the institute’s commitment to maintaining high standards of academic excellence, quality education and institutional governance.

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Highlighting the achievement, the Principal said the college had emerged as the second highest-ranked institute in the region — which includes Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan — under the QCI-NABET accreditation framework.

Kaleka said the recognition was a testament to dedicated efforts of the faculty, staff and students in ensuring quality education and continuous improvement.

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He expressed confidence that the accreditation would further strengthen the institute’s reputation and inspire it to achieve even greater academic excellence in the years ahead.