Patiala: Power supply to be hit for five days

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 11

The power supply will remain affected for the next five days in many areas of Patiala.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited informed that due to some repair work, the power supply to areas under the Civil Line Sub-Division, including Bhupindra Road Market, Sant Pakoda Wala area, Gian Colony and some areas of Sant Nagar, would face outages for the next five days.