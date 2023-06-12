Patiala: Power supply to be hit for five days

Patiala, June 11
The power supply will remain affected for the next five days in many areas of Patiala.
Sub-Divisional Officer of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited informed that due to some repair work, the power supply to areas under the Civil Line Sub-Division, including Bhupindra Road Market, Sant Pakoda Wala area, Gian Colony and some areas of Sant Nagar, would face outages for the next five days.
