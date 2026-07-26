DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Patiala / Patiala: Private entry into power distribution to hurt state discoms, say engineers

Patiala: Private entry into power distribution to hurt state discoms, say engineers

article_Author
Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:48 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Permitting private companies to use the distribution network created and maintained by public sector discoms will financially cripple state-owned electricity companies, warned the All-India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF).

Advertisement

AIPEF chairman Shailendra Dubey said the organisation was against the “backdoor privatization” of power distribution through parallel licensing.

Advertisement

“The claim that the move will improve the quality of power supply is misleading. Power supply quality depends on the strength, maintenance and expansion of the distribution network. This is nothing but backdoor privatisation in its purest form,” Dubey said.

Advertisement

“If the ownership, operation, maintenance and upgrade of the network remain entirely with the government discoms, then how can the mere entry of a private billing company improve the quality of electricity supply,” he asked.

Dubey said the quality of service depended on the strength and reliability of the distribution network, not on who issued the electricity bill.

Advertisement

“The claim of improved service is therefore misleading. The real objective is to allow private companies to earn profit by using public infrastructure built with public investment,” he added. He further said If any interruption in electricity supply occurred because of faults in the distribution network, the responsibility would continue to rest with the state discoms.

“Private firms will be free to target high-revenue consumers using the same public infrastructure. The financial viability of state-run discoms will be undermined, ultimately threatening universal service obligations and affordable power for all,” said VK Gupta, AIPEF media adviser.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts