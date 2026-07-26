Patiala: Private entry into power distribution to hurt state discoms, say engineers

Permitting private companies to use the distribution network created and maintained by public sector discoms will financially cripple state-owned electricity companies, warned the All-India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF).

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AIPEF chairman Shailendra Dubey said the organisation was against the “backdoor privatization” of power distribution through parallel licensing.

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“The claim that the move will improve the quality of power supply is misleading. Power supply quality depends on the strength, maintenance and expansion of the distribution network. This is nothing but backdoor privatisation in its purest form,” Dubey said.

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“If the ownership, operation, maintenance and upgrade of the network remain entirely with the government discoms, then how can the mere entry of a private billing company improve the quality of electricity supply,” he asked.

Dubey said the quality of service depended on the strength and reliability of the distribution network, not on who issued the electricity bill.

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“The claim of improved service is therefore misleading. The real objective is to allow private companies to earn profit by using public infrastructure built with public investment,” he added. He further said If any interruption in electricity supply occurred because of faults in the distribution network, the responsibility would continue to rest with the state discoms.

“Private firms will be free to target high-revenue consumers using the same public infrastructure. The financial viability of state-run discoms will be undermined, ultimately threatening universal service obligations and affordable power for all,” said VK Gupta, AIPEF media adviser.