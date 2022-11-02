Patiala: Punjab Day celebrated

Patiala: Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, celebrated 57th Punjab Day here on Tuesday. Dr Darshan Singh, a Punjabi writer, was the chief guest on the occasion. He highlighted the history of pre-independent Punjab, its literary personalities, and the status of Punjabi language at the international level. He motivated the students to speak Punjabi language and study Punjabi literature.
