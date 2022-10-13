Patiala: Punjabi University students want elections, hold protest

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 12

Students of Punjabi University, Patiala, have started raising demands for elections of university student councils. Activists associated with the Punjab Radical Student Union (PRSU) held a protest in this regar along with highlighting other demands.

Students said they held a protest demanding the state government to hold student elections at university campuses. “The political parties have been making announcements of holding student elections for long. But elections have not been conducted,” said Sandeep Kaur, a student activist .

Students said the university had also assured construction of new hostels on the campus. “But that has also been not constructed due to the pending approval of the Punjab Pollution Control Board . We want them to fast-track the process for the benefit of the students,” students said.

The students raised a number of other demands including renovation of old hostels, reduction of charges collected at university canteens, making provisions of streetlights on the campus, cleanliness of campus and making provisions of public toilets among others.