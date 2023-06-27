 Patiala: Punjabi University team catches teacher in ‘cash-for-marks’ case : The Tribune India

Patiala: Punjabi University team catches teacher in ‘cash-for-marks’ case

University officials have informed the Patiala police about the matter

Patiala: Punjabi University team catches teacher in ‘cash-for-marks’ case

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 27

A team deputed by Punjabi University, Patiala, today caught an adhoc teacher from its affiliated Desh Bhagat College, Dhuri, in Sangrur in a ‘cash-for-marks’ case. The team recovered a student’s answer-sheet from the possession of the teacher, who had arrived at the Old Patiala city bus standfrom Dhuri to meet the student.

Sources in the University informed that the authorities got information on the basis of call recordings that a faculty member of the affiliated college was demanding bribe from students to increase their marks in the BA final English exam results.

“The University received call recordings of the student and teacher’s discussion and formed a team to look into its nitty-gritties. The teacher had decided the time of the meeting and had come to the old city bus stand along with her husband to meet the student on Tuesday. The student came from Chandigarh. The University team reached there and recovered the student’s answer sheet from the possession of the teacher. No cash was recovered,” said university sources.

University officials said they have informed the Patiala police about the matter. “The faculty member has been handed over to the police. They will take further action in the matter,” the University official said.

The University will now recall all the answer-sheets sent for checking to the respective faculty member. "We will also look into all the teachers that the answer-sheets have been sent to," a senior official said.

#Punjabi University Patiala #Sangrur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu introduces his would-be daughter-in-law, shares her photograph on Twitter

2
Himachal

HP road blocked, thousands spend night in vehicles

3
Sports

MS Dhoni’s reaction to air hostess offering him chocolates breaks the Internet, fans notice he plays Candy Crush

4
Punjab

Withdraw amended Gurdwaras Act or face agitation: SGPC to Bhagwant Mann govt

5
Haryana

M3M money laundering case: Court refuses to extend custody of Basant Bansal, son

6
Punjab

Anurag Verma new Chief Secretary of Punjab, to replace Vijay Kumar Janjua

7
Nation

Man urinates, defecates on floor of Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight, held

8
Amritsar

Withdraw Sikh Gurdwaras Bill or face stir: SGPC chief tells Punjab govt

9
Nation

Passenger arrested for defecating and urinating on Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight

10
Punjab

Now, rural dispensaries in Punjab to be made Aam Aadmi Clinics

Don't Miss

View All
Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Top News

If one family can’t run on 2 laws, how can the nation: PM Modi pitches for UCC in poll year

If one family can’t run on 2 laws, how can the nation: PM Modi pitches for UCC in poll year

Says anti-BJP opposition alliance can offer only one guarant...

Ahmedabad to host marquee India-Pakistan game and WC final, Mumbai and Kolkata get semifinals

Ahmedabad to host marquee India-Pakistan game and WC final, Mumbai and Kolkata get semifinals

Tournament to begin on October 5 with clash between defendin...

Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike

Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike

The workers have shut functioning of 27 depots of the PRTC a...

PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi to now offer cashless in-patient care to CGHS beneficiaries

PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi to now offer cashless in-patient care to CGHS beneficiaries

Can now directly access treatment facilities in these medica...

Tomato prices soar across country due to dip in supply, cost Rs 80-100 per kg

Tomato prices soar across country due to dip in supply, cost Rs 80-100 per kg

Due to rain, significant disruption in the supply of tomatoe...


Cities

View All

2 of family die as roof collapses in Verka

2 of family die as roof collapses in Verka

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Amritsar

Knotty Affair: Cobwebs of cables distort skyline in Majitha Road, White Avenue localities

Guru Ram Das Nagar park needs staff for maintenance

State-of-the-art gadgets to aid cricketers in Gurdaspur

PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi to now offer cashless in-patient care to CGHS beneficiaries

PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi to now offer cashless in-patient care to CGHS beneficiaries

Take councillors’ consent or lose park maintenance: Chandigarh MC to RWAs

Govt buildings of Panchkula face sealing

Chandigarh Admn curbs visits of MRs to health facilities

GMADA set to allot 550 units at Purab Premium Apartments in Mohali

Congress protests against AAP government over power tariff hike in Delhi

Congress protests against AAP government over power tariff hike in Delhi

CAG to audit into 'irregularities' in 'reconstruction' of Kejriwal’s residence, Delhi BJP hails move

PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi to now offer cashless in-patient care to CGHS beneficiaries

Over 1,500 people detained, 270 vehicles seized in central district during night patrol, says Delhi Police

‘Jungle raj’ in Delhi, people feeling unsafe, alleges CM Kejriwal; Union Minister Lekhi hits back

Grocery shop owner murdered

Grocery shop owner murdered

Panic among traders, industrialists

Two bikers killed in road mishap

Plumes of dust trouble residents on Malri road

Overgrown grass, filth at Deen Dayal Nagar park an eyesore for residents

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: 250 drug addicts visit OOAT clinics, de-addiction centres daily in Ludhiana

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: 250 drug addicts visit OOAT clinics, de-addiction centres daily in Ludhiana

Cable mess: Webs of wires common sight at Ghumar Mandi, Krishna Nagar in Ludhiana

PSPCL releases alternate numbers to file complaints

65 dyeing units begin operations, to pay Rs 75 lakh penalty today

18 challaned for dumping cow dung into sewer lines

Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike

Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike

Allopathy doctor to head Patiala ayurvedic college

Waste management poor in Patiala

PSPCL JEs protest for pay hike in Patiala

Mishaps snuff out three lives in Patiala dist