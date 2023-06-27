Patiala: Punjabi University team catches teacher in ‘cash-for-marks’ case

Patiala, June 27
A team deputed by Punjabi University, Patiala, today caught an adhoc teacher from its affiliated Desh Bhagat College, Dhuri, in Sangrur in a ‘cash-for-marks’ case. The team recovered a student’s answer-sheet from the possession of the teacher, who had arrived at the Old Patiala city bus standfrom Dhuri to meet the student.
Sources in the University informed that the authorities got information on the basis of call recordings that a faculty member of the affiliated college was demanding bribe from students to increase their marks in the BA final English exam results.
“The University received call recordings of the student and teacher’s discussion and formed a team to look into its nitty-gritties. The teacher had decided the time of the meeting and had come to the old city bus stand along with her husband to meet the student on Tuesday. The student came from Chandigarh. The University team reached there and recovered the student’s answer sheet from the possession of the teacher. No cash was recovered,” said university sources.
University officials said they have informed the Patiala police about the matter. “The faculty member has been handed over to the police. They will take further action in the matter,” the University official said.
The University will now recall all the answer-sheets sent for checking to the respective faculty member. "We will also look into all the teachers that the answer-sheets have been sent to," a senior official said.
