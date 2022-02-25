Patiala: Rajindra Hospital parking contractor 'fleeces' motorists

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 24

The contractor at Government Rajindra Hospital has been charging parking fee even if you go for pickup and drop off a patient. The Tribune found that as soon as you enter the hospital through front gates the contractor employees would charge parking fee from you despite not parking of the vehicle in the area meant for that. The contractor employees will surround you and compel you to pay for parking fee. They said, “We have been given permission by the authorities to charge fee on the entry.”

This all has been going on since long despite the matter has been brought to the notice of the hospital authorities time and again. Dr HS Rekhi, Medical Superintendent, Rajindra Hospital, said, “Private contractor can’t charge fee from vehicle owners for mere entry into the premises. The contractor is allowed to charge only for parking of vehicle. I have called the contractor for an explanation.”—