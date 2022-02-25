Patiala: Rajindra Hospital parking contractor 'fleeces' motorists

Patiala, February 24
The contractor at Government Rajindra Hospital has been charging parking fee even if you go for pickup and drop off a patient. The Tribune found that as soon as you enter the hospital through front gates the contractor employees would charge parking fee from you despite not parking of the vehicle in the area meant for that. The contractor employees will surround you and compel you to pay for parking fee. They said, “We have been given permission by the authorities to charge fee on the entry.”
This all has been going on since long despite the matter has been brought to the notice of the hospital authorities time and again. Dr HS Rekhi, Medical Superintendent, Rajindra Hospital, said, “Private contractor can’t charge fee from vehicle owners for mere entry into the premises. The contractor is allowed to charge only for parking of vehicle. I have called the contractor for an explanation.”—
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ukraine conflict: Kyiv braces for assault as Russian forces close in on Capital
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted that there had been he...
Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kyiv residents told to make Molotov cocktails
Missiles pounded Kyiv overnight and air raid sirens wailed
Ukraine crisis: Centre arranges two evacuation flights to bring back stranded Indians
The government has asked its nationals to reach Ukraine-Roma...
MEA sets up camp offices in Lviv, Chernivtsi towns to facilitate transit of Indians from Ukraine
Russian-speaking officials being sent to camp offices to coo...
Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case
The apex court had recently directed Punjab Police not to ar...