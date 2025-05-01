DT
Home / Patiala / Patiala range DIG Sidhu retires after serving force for 37 years

Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 11:28 AM May 01, 2025 IST
The SSPs of Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala and Malerkotla districts honour to DIG Patiala range Mandeep Singh Sidhu as he retires on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR
DIG Patiala Range Mandeep Singh Sidhu, who was known as a tough cop, retired today after a 37-year distinguished career marked by dedication and strong leadership.

A 2008-batch IPS officer, Sidhu was given a warm send-off. All four SSPs of the Patiala range, along with many retired officials and serving cops from Patiala, attended the event at the DIG office.

Sidhu said, “I wear the khaki with pride. After spending 37 years in the force, I think khaki blood runs in my veins. As a policeman, my appeal to all officers is to feel the pain of the common man.”

Sidhu has earlier served as the Commissioner of Ludhiana. He had been the SSP of Patiala, Sangrur, Fatehgarh Sahib and Khanna.

As the Ludhiana Commissioner, he undertook various works for the betterment of the police force and made many infrastructural developments in the Police Lines. He was instrumental in solving many high-profile cases in Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib, many of which are taught in police academies for its investigative brilliance.

During his stint as the Sangrur SSP, he promoted skating and shooting clubs in the Police Lines area, providing the best of facilities to the children of policemen.

In recognition of his outstanding service, DGP Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday organised a surprise cake-cutting ceremony during a senior officers’ meeting, celebrating Sidhu’s contributions to the Punjab Police.

“I am happy to have retired from Patiala. I had joined the district police in 1988. I am extremely thankful to the police force which always supported officers like me to give our best,” said Sidhu during his emotional speech. Also present at the event were his wife Sukhmin Kaur Sidhu, brother Sarbirinder Singh Sidhu and son Amiteshwar Singh Sidhu.

