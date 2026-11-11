Patiala: Ravneet Bittu conducts surprise inspection at RTO office

A BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection at the Patiala Regional Transport Office (RTO), leading to a high-voltage confrontation with local officials over allegations of widespread corruption, bribery and long delays in doing works of the people.

Accompanied by a group of local citizens, Bittu arrived unannounced at the RTO office, confronted with the RTO Dr. Poonam Preet Kaur and highlighted a pattern of empty chairs and absent staff, accusing department officials of rarely being physically present to serve the public.

“Common citizens are being harassed and forced to wait for months just to get routine vehicle route permits and driving licenses,” Bittu said. He also alleged that an organised nexus was operating within the transport department, forcing ordinary people to pay hefty bribes over and above the government-mandated fees to get their paperworks processed.

Bittu said he had been receiving consistent complaints from the public regarding these systemic issues. Following the inspection, he demanded from the Chief Secretary to immediately initiate a comprehensive, multi-district administrative audit and surprise early-morning checks across seven districts: Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur, Mohali, Ropar, Malerkotla and Fatehgarh Sahib to find out the problems being faced by the local people.