Patiala residents asked to submit tenant, PG, servant details

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 12

The district administration has directed city residents to submit details and verify the identities of paying guests (PGs), tenants and servants. The directions have been issued in order to ensure a proper law and order situation in the district in the wake of crimes being committed by outsiders.

To check threat to law and order Many people from Chandigarh and Haryana come to Patiala for work and study purposes. Some of them commit crime and leave. Since the city residents do not submit the details of their tenants, PGs and servants to the police, it worsens the problem and threatens the law and order situation. Gurpreet Singh Thind, Additional District Magistrate

Additional District Magistrate Gurpreet Singh Thind said the residents were supposed to submit records of their tenants, PGs and servants to the Police Department. The orders will remain in force till August 4.

He said, “Many people from Chandigarh and Haryana come to Patiala for work and study purposes. Some of these people commit crimes and return to their places, which makes it difficult for the police and the administration to find and nab them. Since the city residents do not submit the details of their tenants, PGs and servants to the police, it worsens the problem and threatens the law and order situation.”

The orders have been issued for the residents of the city, municipalities, nagar panchayats and villages in the district.

The order states that it is mandatory for every landlord to provide complete details about their tenant or PG to the nearest police station.

Notably, in the garb of rent deeds, a large number of small houses are being used as PG accommodations in the Patiala city. In the recent past, the district administration has launched various drives for verification of migrants, but landlords seemed to be not interested in getting the verification of their tenants.