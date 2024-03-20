Patiala residents at receiving end due to choked sewerage

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 19

Residents of New PUDA Enclave, Police Lines, and Tripuri here have been facing a harrowing time as the sewerage in the areas was choked. It caused distress and inconvenience to the hundreds of residents.

The overflowing sewerage has not only engulfed the vicinity in a foul stench but has also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other insects, posing a significant health risk to the residents.

Arjesh Kumar, a resident of Majithia Enclave, expressed concerns over the situation, highlighting that waterlogging has effectively marooned many in the area. He emphasised that the elderly were particularly vulnerable, unable to navigate through the flooded streets for fear of slipping and injuring themselves.

Similarly, Sita Devi from Tripuri lamented the impact on children, noting that the waterlogging has made it impossible for them to enjoy outdoor activities and made commuting difficult.

The adverse effects of the sewerage issue have transcended into economic repercussions as well, with local shopkeepers reporting a significant drop in sales. People are reluctant to visit the area due to the unpleasant conditions, exacerbating the financial strain on businesses.

Residents attribute the snag to the breaking of the sewerage near Environment Park in New PUDA Enclave, with debris obstructing the flow within the broken pipeline.

MC Superintending Engineer Harkiran Singh assured residents that the matter was being addressed by the MC, adding that the work to resolve the problem was underway.

While residents await a resolution, they remain hopeful that prompt action will be taken to alleviate their suffering and restore hygiene.

