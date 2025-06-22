Patiala residents come together to celebrate wellness

The 11th International Yoga Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm across Patiala under the Punjab Government’s flagship health initiative “CM di Yogshala” to promote wellness.

The district-level event, organised at Thapar University, saw overwhelming participation from citizens, making it one of the most successful Yoga Day celebrations in the region.

The event, led by Deputy Commissioner Dr Preeti Yadav, was held from 6 to 7.30 am. More than 5,000 participants — including yoga enthusiasts, students, athletes, social workers, and dignitaries—gathered to perform yoga asanas and promote a healthy lifestyle.

Mayor Kundan Gogia applauded the government’s vision and said, “Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann envisions Punjab as the healthiest state in the country. ‘CM di Yogshala’ is a transformative step toward that goal.”

He encouraged people to integrate yoga into their daily lives and benefit from the free classes offered under the initiative.

The North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC) marked the day at the Virsa Vihar Kendra, Patiala on June 21, 2025. This year’s theme was “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”, aimed to amplify the role of Yoga in promoting physical, mental, and environmental well-being across communities nationwide.

More than two hundred participants performed a series of asanas and pranayama exercises.

Individuals from all age groups came together to participate this celebration of an ancient practice that promotes physical health, mental well-being, and a strong sense of community.

Another event was held at Patiala Locomotive Works today. The event held at the PLW Stadium and witnessed active participation from PLW officers, staff, and their family members. The event was held under the leadership of Rajesh Mohan, Principal Chief Administrative Officer (PCAO) PLW, who graced the occasion as the chief guest.

The day was observed at the premises of the District Court Complex, led by District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority, Patiala, Rupinderjit Chahal. The event was elevated by yoga sessions led by experts who guided participants through revitalising practices.

Enthusiastic participation from students

The students of Model School at Punjabi University also celebrated the day with full enthusiasm today. The students of the University Model School and the students of the Physical Education Department gathered outside the Guru Teg Bahadur Hall in the morning and performed various yoga asanas. This program was led by the Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Sahib Jagdeep Singh.

DAV Public School Patiala organised a celebration to promote the importance of health, harmony, and mindfulness through yoga. The event witnessed participation of Principal Vivek Tiwari, teachers and staff, who came together to embrace the ancient practice that symbolises well-being.