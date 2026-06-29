Patiala residents fear repeat of 2023 floods as drains remain choked

With the monsoon approaching, unchecked weed growth in Badi Nadi has raised fears of blockages that could lead to flooding in the city’s low-lying areas. Residents say that while extensive desilting and cleaning were carried out last year, the work has progressed slowly this year, allowing dense wild vegetation to spread. The concern is heightened by memories of the devastating floods that struck the city in 2023.

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In Gopal Colony, located along the banks of Badi Nadi and inhabited largely by migrant labourers, the onset of the monsoon has left residents worried. Many families do not possess official land records, making them particularly vulnerable in the event of flooding.

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During the 2023 floods, more than 800 families were relocated. Many lost their lifelong savings while receiving little compensation from the administration. The floods also claimed 10 lives in the district.

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The administration had stated that over Rs 83 crore was released for flood relief. Compensation of Rs 40 lakh was paid to the families of those who died. As many as 76 animals perished, with Rs 21.76 lakh disbursed to their owners. More than 1,800 houses were damaged, and homeowners received Rs 3.73 crore in compensation. Additionally, Rs 78.93 crore was distributed to 36,497 farmers who suffered crop losses.

Gopal Colony has experienced flooding three times in the past decade — in 2017, 2021, and 2023 — with the most recent flood causing the greatest destruction.

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Residents of Patiala’s Urban Estate are also on edge. The upscale locality was among the worst-affected areas during the 2023 floods. With the arrival of the monsoon and the possibility of rising water levels in the Ghaggar River, residents fear a repeat of the devastation. They say unchecked vegetation in Badi Nadi and Chhoti Nadi has added to their concerns.

Recalling the losses he suffered in 2023, Amarjeet Singh Waraich, a resident of Urban Estate, said he has placed his valuables on elevated iron tables to protect them in case floodwaters enter his home again. Despite repeated attempts Mayor Kundan Gogia could not be contacted for comments on the issue.