Patiala residents flout norms, fail to install rainwater harvesting system

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 24

City residents are flouting building bylaws by not constructing rainwater harvesting systems in their new properties. As per the Municipal Corporation’s building bylaws, it is mandatory to make provision for rainwater harvesting in new buildings. The MC’s building branch does not have a proper check on the violation despite the presence of rules and regulations for the same.

As per the building bylaws, all constructions having a plot size of 100 square meter or more, while submitting the building plans for sanction, have to mandatorily include the complete proposal of rainwater harvesting. The open spaces and recreational land use constituting regional parks, play grounds and stadiums, public parking and other public open space with size above 500 square meters also need to have arrangements for complete capture and utilisation of storm water with scientific rain water harvesting arrangements.

The MC has sanctioned 100 building plans in the recent past but has failed to ensure rainwater harvesting system in these buildings.

Officials of the Municipal Corporation said, “Around 100 sanctioned construction plans are issued every month. Almost all building owners fail to make the provisions of rainwater harvesting. This is despite the fact that they are supposed to submit a rainwater harvesting plan along with the building construction plan. But they fail to carry out the constructions as required and skip the harvesting procedure.”

Officials when questioned pointed out that the MC had a provision of stopping issuance of completion certificates but that was not effective as people rarely sought the certificates before occupying the buildings. ATP Manoj Kumar said, “Residents and building owners are required to submit rainwater harvesting plans along with the building construction plans. We are able to put a check in case the owners apply for completion certificates before occupying the building. But most people ignore completion certificates.” He said that a number of buildings in the city had made the installations as well.