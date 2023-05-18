Patiala residents saved over Rs 300cr with zero power bill: Jouramajra

Patiala, May 17

Punjab Information and Public Relations Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra today said more than 86 per cent households in the state have received zero power bills. He said consumers saved over Rs 300 crores in the district alone.

In a press statement, Jouramajra said with 300 units of free power per month, the city residents saved Rs 311.54 crores from July 2022 to April 2023. He said the state government fulfilled its promise of providing 300 units of free electricity per month to all the consumers of the state. “The 300 unit free electricity facility of the state government is benefiting every section of society without any discrimination, and the decision is being appreciated by all,” he said.

“The Chief Minister has fulfilled his promise he had made to the public before the elections,” the minister said. He added that the move to provide free power was implemented from the first day.

He said of the 5.64 lakh domestic power supply consumers in the Patiala circle and Patran sub-division of the Sangrur circle, 91.23 per cent got zero electricity bills for March and April and saved Rs 55.69 crore in the two months. — TNS