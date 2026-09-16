Patiala residents to get free milk quality checks

The Chairman of the District Planning Commission Tejinder Mehta has launched a free milk testing campaign for the residents of Patiala to create consumer awareness about the quality of milk being consumed by their families.

Mehta said under the initiative, free milk-testing camps will be organised in different streets and neighbourhoods with the support of the dairy development department. The residents will be able to bring samples of the milk used in their homes for testing at the camps.

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He said the dairy development department has prepared a schedule for organising milk testing camps in different areas over the coming weeks.

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The department will provide technical staff and testing facilities at the camps and inform consumers about the quality of their milk and relevant food safety and consumer rights issues.

Mehta said milk is an important part of the daily diet of most families and consumers had a right to know about its quality. He said the initiative was not aimed at targeting any individual or business but at providing families with an easy and free facility to get their milk tested.

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He said if a sample was found to be below the prescribed standards, the consumer could approach the health department for legal necessary action.

However, he said that the dairy development department’s role during the camps would remain limited to collecting and testing samples and providing the results and relevant information to consumers.

Mehta appealed to residents to participate in this campaign and encourage others in their respective neighbourhoods to avail themselves of the milk testing facility.