DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Patiala / Patiala residents to get free milk quality checks

Patiala residents to get free milk quality checks

article_Author
Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 11:48 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Milk testing camps will be organised in different streets and neighbourhoods with the support of the dairy development department.
Advertisement

The Chairman of the District Planning Commission Tejinder Mehta has launched a free milk testing campaign for the residents of Patiala to create consumer awareness about the quality of milk being consumed by their families.

Mehta said under the initiative, free milk-testing camps will be organised in different streets and neighbourhoods with the support of the dairy development department. The residents will be able to bring samples of the milk used in their homes for testing at the camps.

Advertisement

He said the dairy development department has prepared a schedule for organising milk testing camps in different areas over the coming weeks.

Advertisement

The department will provide technical staff and testing facilities at the camps and inform consumers about the quality of their milk and relevant food safety and consumer rights issues.

Mehta said milk is an important part of the daily diet of most families and consumers had a right to know about its quality. He said the initiative was not aimed at targeting any individual or business but at providing families with an easy and free facility to get their milk tested.

Advertisement

He said if a sample was found to be below the prescribed standards, the consumer could approach the health department for legal necessary action.

However, he said that the dairy development department’s role during the camps would remain limited to collecting and testing samples and providing the results and relevant information to consumers.

Mehta appealed to residents to participate in this campaign and encourage others in their respective neighbourhoods to avail themselves of the milk testing facility.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts