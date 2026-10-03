Patiala rolls out red carpet for Asian Games silver medallist Tejinderpal Toor

Fresh from clinching a historic third consecutive Asian Games medal in shot put, Olympian and Punjab Police Deputy Superintendent of Police Tejinderpal Singh Toor received a rousing homecoming welcome at Punjabi University on Friday.

Toor, who won gold at the previous two editions of the Games, secured a silver medal this time. He thanked the Punjab Government for supporting sportspersons, noting that financial and logistical assistance for training and international competitions has significantly boosted athletes’ morale.

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He attributed his success to the unwavering support of his family, his department and the state government, adding that he will work harder to return to the top of the podium in upcoming international events.

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Local MLA Gurlal Singh Ghanour said Toor’s achievement is an inspiration for young athletes and has brought immense laurels to Patiala, Punjab and the country. He highlighted that government initiatives to develop sports infrastructure and promote sports in villages are successfully encouraging youngsters to take up various athletic disciplines.

Local SDM Gurdev Singh, District Sports Officer Navjot Singh Dhaliwal, President of Wrestling Association, Patiala, Randhir Singh, President of Athletics Association Harbhajan Singh, along with several sportspersons and local residents, were present on the occasion.