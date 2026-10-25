Patiala-Sangrur highway abduction, murder case: Police arrest 3 accused

Three days after the daring kidnapping and murder of a Patiala man, the Patiala police on Sunday cracked the case with the arrest of three accused. The video of the crime went viral, with several political leaders raising concerns over the incident.

DSP Samana Fateh Singh Brar said the three accused, identified as Gursewak Singh, Sehajveer Singh and Jagjit Singh, had been arrested for the murder.

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“The accused, Nawab Khan, was already facing two criminal cases, including one for harassing a girl. After being released from jail, he started harassing the girl again, even though she had shifted abroad. The girl informed her brother, Sehajveer Singh. Despite repeated pleas to Nawab Khan to stop, he continued harassing her,” Brar said.

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CIA Samana in-charge Ankurdeep Singh said the deceased, Nawab Khan, a resident of Dakala village in Patiala district, was abducted on Friday after an SUV deliberately hit his motorcycle near a petrol pump on the Patiala-Sangrur road at around 1.30 pm.

The 27-year-old motorcyclist was abducted and later stabbed to death on the Patiala-Sangrur highway after his motorcycle was hit by an SUV. Police said the vehicle was travelling on the wrong side of the road when it struck Khan head-on near a petrol pump at around 1.45 pm. CCTV footage of the collision went viral on social media.

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Police said the occupants of the SUV later forced Khan into the vehicle. A person standing near the spot recorded a video showing Khan hanging halfway out of a Scorpio’s window as the SUV sped towards Sangrur.

The victim’s body was later recovered from Kalajhar village in Sangrur district. A preliminary examination revealed fatal wounds inflicted with sharp-edged weapons.

Earlier, police had suspected that Khan was blackmailing a relative of the accused, which allegedly led to the crime. A case was registered at the Pasiana police station, and an investigation was launched.