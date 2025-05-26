Patiala school holds investiture ceremony

The Millennium School organised the Investiture of the academic session 2025-26. The ceremony marked the formal installation of the newly elected Student Council, celebrating the spirit of leadership, responsibility, and commitment.

Principal Harpreet Pandher and Vice-Principal Sumanjot Singh Grewal administered the oath of office to the council members, igniting in them a sense of accountability and dedication.

Parents of the newly elected council members graced the occasion with their presence, their faces beaming with pride as their wards took their positions of responsibility. The event commenced with the rendition of the Millennium Anthem, setting a patriotic and inspiring tone.

The new school council members are Pushkar Jain of Class XI as president, Kanwarpartap Singh of Class XI as head boy, Aditi Kapadia of Class XII as head girl, Sahibveer Singh of Class X-B as deputy head boy, and Aartiekka of Class XII as deputy head girl.