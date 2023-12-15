Patiala: School holds seminar on ‘Impact of Social Media’

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 14

A seminar was organised on ‘The Impact of Social Media on Young Minds’ at Blossoms Senior Secondary School. Domain experts educated the students about the pros and cons of using social media. They also talked about the positive impact that reading has in our lives. Students from classes 11 and 12 attended the event, along with the faculty members. The principal, Bindu Vaid, appreciated the efforts of the speakers to provide valuable information to the students.

