Patiala: School promotes green Diwali

Tribune News Service

Patiala: NCC cadets of Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, created awareness on eco-friendly Diwali. Speaking in the morning assembly, Salony, a student, urged the pupils not to pollute the environment by bursting crackers. Associate NCC Officer Satvir Singh Gill visited the playgrounds of the university to spread awareness about eco-friendly Diwali. Archery coaches Surinder Singh Randhawa and Gaurav Sharma asked the players to celebrate a green Diwali this time. Principal Balwinder Kaur was also present.