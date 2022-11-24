Patiala schoolteacher wins laurels

Tribune News Service

Patiala: Nahar Singh, a teacher at Government Elementary School, Arai Majra, won three medals in the recently held state-level 43rd Masters Athletics meet. Nahar Singh won gold medals in 200m and 400m events. The 52-year-old won a silver medal in the 100m race in the 50-plus category. He informed that he would now participate in the national meet to be held in Panchkula next year.